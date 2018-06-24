Priyanka Chopra Spotted With Family And Rumoured Boyfriend Nick: Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has brought her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas to India, stepped out for a dinner date with the US-based singer here on Friday.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt.

Source: Yoyo TV

According to people.com, the pair is currently visiting Priyanka’s mother here, as the actress wanted Jonas to ‘meet her mom’. Earlier this month, Priyanka met the singer’s extended family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

Nick shared a video of Priyanka where she is making the most of the Mumbai rains.

In the video Nick shared as his Insta story, the desi girl is seen getting all drenched while Nick can’t get enough of her. He shared the video and captioned it as, “Her”. Awwww! How cute are these two!