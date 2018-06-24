Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Odisha super speciality hospital; Dharmendra Pradhan hits back

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the PM has played “April Fools’ day joke” on the people of Odisha as he did not fulfil his promise of constructing a super speciality hospital in the eastern state.

On 1st April, 2015 the PM played an April Fools’ day joke on the people of Orissa, as seen in this video. The Congress party has begun a fund raise to shame the PM into keeping the promise he made. Please contribute generously using this link: https://t.co/zQDHuIMFJn pic.twitter.com/CGM8we9AJ6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 23, 2018

Taking it to Twitter the Gandhi scion has requested citizens to support his party in raising funds for the hospital and “shame” PM Modi and his government for not keeping the poll promises in the state.

Seeking to corner the Central government, the Congress has launched an online public funding campaign and set a target of Rs 20 lakh for upgrading the hospital in Odisha.

Gandhi also put out a video of the prime minister’s ‘April 1, 2015 speech’ along with the tweet.

Reacting strong to Gandhi’s tweet, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused him of spreading lies and said that the Bjp has already allotted Rs 200 crore for the super speciality hospital in Odisha.

.@RahulGandhi’s Fake News Factory manufactures a new lie. Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the Hospital & DPR has been submitted, but when has Rahul ever bothered about facts! After all kinds of scams, interesting to see a new scam in the form of fund-raising. https://t.co/DplWdT0OC1 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 23, 2018

“Rahul Gandhi’s Fake News Factory manufactures a new lie. Rs 200 crore allotted for Hospital and DPR submitted, but when has Rahul ever bothered about facts! Interesting to see a new scam in form of fund-raising,” Pradhan tweeted in reply to Rahul Gandhi.