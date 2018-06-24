Ranbir & Alia to tie the knot in 2020? Here is what the Bollywood star says

Bollywood world is in speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be tying the knot in 2020. These reports emerged shortly after Ranbir confirmed that he is dating Alia and their relationship is in its early stages. They are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which is how the relationship becomes more strengthen flew between the two.

Ranbir has finally reacted to the rumours in an interview with India Today. The actor said, “I am very scared of one thing these days and it’s called ‘sutron’, which means sources. This ‘according to the sources’ has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don’t want to come anywhere close to it.”

Clearly, the rumours have not gone down well with the 35-year-old actor who also added, “I think when we speak more, we are often misunderstood by the media. I don’t want to turn this into a circus. Whatever I wanted to say, I have. Now, I don’t want to comment on it anymore.”

Alia Bhatt recently had dinner with Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On Wednesday, she met Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor and actor Sanjay Dutt at Rishi Kapoor’s residence. The couple has been spotted together a lot recently.