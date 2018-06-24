Saqib Saleem to star as villain in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?

Superstar Salman Khan is regarded as a messiah by many struggling actors whose careers he has kept going by ensuring they get roles. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Salman Khan is very impressed with Saqib’s

With his latest film, Race 3, he has not only revived Bobby Deol’s career but also offered a significant amount of screen space to actors Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Now, we hear that the actor plans to collaborate with Saqib once again in Dabangg 3.

“Salman is keen to get Saqib on board to play the main negative character in Dabangg 3. Casting for the film is underway, and it’s too early to confirm anything yet,” a source reveals.

Khan, who’s played cop Chulbul Pandey in the first two Dabangg films, will reprise the role in part three as well. Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj who played negative roles in Dabangg and Dabangg 2, respectively, had significant parts in the films, despite their being Salman starrers. It will be interesting to see Saqib play an outright negative character for a change.