See Whooping Salary Mohanlal Charging For Hosting Big Boss Malayalam

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful television reality shows in India with good TRPs no matter what language it is aired in. The first version of the show, Bigg Boss Hindi, was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan and after its huge success, it was made in other languages as well. While Kamal Haasan hosted the Tamil version, the Telugu version was helmed by Jr NTR and Kannada by Kiccha Sudeep.

Endemol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam is geared up to telecast on June 24. The show will be hosted by Malayalam film star, Mohanlal. The motion poster of the show was released by Mohanlal and is garnering rave reviews from the viewers. “No more small games. From here on, only Big games,” says the poster. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read: Malayalam Bigg Boss: Here’s the list of celebrities may enter Mohanlal’s show

Presented by Asianet and produced by Endemol Shine Productions, Bigg Boss Malayalam will feature 16 celebrities living together inside a custom-made ‘Bigg Boss’ house for 100 days, completely cut off from the outside world.

Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Salman Khan in Hindi and Junior NTR in Telugu will get a reward of Rs 12 crore. According to reports in Times of India Mohanlal will also get Rs. 12 crore as salary.

While Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR have all hosted the Bigg Boss shows in their region successfully, it needs to be seen how the reality show would fare among the Malayalam speaking television audiences. Meanwhile, in Telugu, the first season hosted by Jr NTR went on to become a big hit.