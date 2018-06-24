Sheikh Mohammed issues new food rules in UAE

The UAE has issued two new resolutions to regulate dairy and beverage products in the country.

The new rules were issued by UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.The first resolution, which will monitor milk and dairy products, stipulates that suppliers shall only deal with registered and licenced companies or enterprises.

Suppliers must also obtain a Certificate of Conformity for products before placing them in the market, in accordance with the Emirates Conformity Assessment System (ECAS).

They must also obtain the Emirates Quality Mark and ensure that the products continue to comply with applicable rules.

The second resolution will monitor juices and beverages, and stipulates that all products must meet the approved standards.Product information on labels must match the specifications, and images and phrases used on the packaging should not contradict public morals and Islamic values.

The decision also requires suppliers to ensure that the quantity in the package meet stated requirements, and that products are packaged in suitable containers that maintain food safety and protect their properties from deterioration.

The decision also prohibits all UAE outlets from the sale or promotion of any product not registered with ECAS.The two resolutions have been published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.