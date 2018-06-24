Simple vegan ice cream dessert- Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream 

ice cream
tea-infused coconut ice cream

My sister made this vegan ice cream recipe and tempted me with it. So why don’t you give it a try?

Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream 

Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream

Ingredients

  • 400ml coconut cream
  • Sugar to taste
  • 2 sachets tea (contents only)
the ones that she used 

READ ALSO: Delicious & protein filled paratha- Chicken Keema Paratha

Method
Combine cream, sugar, tea.

  • Simmer on low flame for 15 minutes until the tea has infused.
  • Cool, pour into small moulds (like an ice cube or mini muffin trays) & freeze for minimum 4hrs.
  • In a food processor, blend the frozen cubes until smooth & creamy like a soft serve
  • Enjoy immediately
  • Or pour into an airtight container & freeze until ready to eat. 

By the way, she has been pestering me for royalties? Try out this recipe & comment if she does.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR