Simple vegan ice cream dessert- Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream 

My sister made this vegan ice cream recipe and tempted me with it. So why don’t you give it a try?
Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream
Ingredients
- 400ml coconut cream
- Sugar to taste
- 2 sachets tea (contents only)
READ ALSO: Delicious & protein filled paratha- Chicken Keema Paratha
Method
Combine cream, sugar, tea.
- Simmer on low flame for 15 minutes until the tea has infused.
- Cool, pour into small moulds (like an ice cube or mini muffin trays) & freeze for minimum 4hrs.
- In a food processor, blend the frozen cubes until smooth & creamy like a soft serve
- Enjoy immediately
- Or pour into an airtight container & freeze until ready to eat.
By the way, she has been pestering me for royalties? Try out this recipe & comment if she does.