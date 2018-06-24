Simple vegan ice cream dessert- Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream 

My sister made this vegan ice cream recipe and tempted me with it. So why don’t you give it a try?

Tea-infused Coconut Ice cream

Ingredients

400ml coconut cream

Sugar to taste

2 sachets tea (contents only)

Method

Combine cream, sugar, tea.

Simmer on low flame for 15 minutes until the tea has infused.

Cool, pour into small moulds (like an ice cube or mini muffin trays) & freeze for minimum 4hrs.

In a food processor, blend the frozen cubes until smooth & creamy like a soft serve

Enjoy immediately

Or pour into an airtight container & freeze until ready to eat.

By the way, she has been pestering me for royalties? Try out this recipe & comment if she does.