Simple yoga pose for the day- Extended Puppy Pose

Practising yoga strengthens the bond within your mind, body and soul. Here is a simple yoga pose

Extended Puppy Pose

A cross between Child’s Pose and Downward-Facing Dog, Extended Puppy Pose lengthens the spine and calms the mind.

Extended Puppy Pose: Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1

Come onto all fours. See that your shoulders are above your wrists and your hips are above your knees. Walk your hands forward a few inches and curl your toes under.

Step 2

As you exhale, move your buttocks halfway back toward your heels. Keep your arms active; don’t let your elbows touch the ground.

Step 3

Drop your forehead to the floor or to a blanket and let your neck relax. Keep a slight curve in your lower back. To feel a nice long stretch in your spine, press the hands down and stretch through the arms while pulling your hips back toward your heels.

Step 4

Breathe into your back, feeling the spine lengthen in both directions. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, then release your buttocks down onto your heels.

Pose Information

Sanskrit Name

Uttana Shishosana

Pose Level: 1

Contraindications and Cautions

Knee injury

Preparatory Poses

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Virasana

Follow-up Poses

Balasana

Beginner’s Tip

You can hold this pose longer and protect your knees and lower back by placing a rolled-up blanket or bolster between your thighs and calves.

Benefits

Stretches the spine and shoulders