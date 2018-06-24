Simple yoga pose for the day- Extended Puppy Pose

Practising yoga strengthens the bond within your mind, body and soul. Here is a simple yoga pose
Extended Puppy Pose
A cross between Child’s Pose and Downward-Facing Dog, Extended Puppy Pose lengthens the spine and calms the mind.
Extended Puppy Pose: Step-by-Step Instructions
Step 1
Come onto all fours. See that your shoulders are above your wrists and your hips are above your knees. Walk your hands forward a few inches and curl your toes under.
Step 2
As you exhale, move your buttocks halfway back toward your heels. Keep your arms active; don’t let your elbows touch the ground.
Step 3
Drop your forehead to the floor or to a blanket and let your neck relax. Keep a slight curve in your lower back. To feel a nice long stretch in your spine, press the hands down and stretch through the arms while pulling your hips back toward your heels.
Step 4
Breathe into your back, feeling the spine lengthen in both directions. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, then release your buttocks down onto your heels.
Pose Information
Sanskrit Name
Uttana Shishosana
Pose Level: 1
Contraindications and Cautions
Knee injury
Preparatory Poses
Adho Mukha Svanasana
Virasana
Follow-up Poses
Balasana
Beginner’s Tip
You can hold this pose longer and protect your knees and lower back by placing a rolled-up blanket or bolster between your thighs and calves.
Benefits
Stretches the spine and shoulders