Start you morning with a fruity touch- Fruit Sandwich

Wake up, and start your day with a bright sweet smile. Check out this fruit breakfast to kick-start your day- Fruit Sandwich

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

3 Whole Wheat Bread Slices

2 Ripe Bananas, peeled and sliced

2 Pineapple, sliced thin

1 Apple, or chickoo, sliced

2 tablespoon Jam, Mixed fruit

How to make