Support the social cause,ramp walk to support 6 different social causes.See pics

The Actors and actresses are deemed to be the earthly stars. But what they miss at the zenith of stardom is a common man’s life, their unnoticed rush, their sometimes miserable lives, the occasional happiness which they enjoy to the full extent, importantly their privacy. Nowadays stars secure their lives as well as their complete generation’s setting feet on politics. They make calculated and well-planned statements to create a commotion in common people’s life which will aid them to fulfil an aim of a lucrative political career. But among all these executions of stardom powers, there some events in the silver screen that cannot be missed for its starking revelation of the social life.

Such an event is “Ramp the Cause”, where the celebrities do the ramp walk to showcase some social causes and their support for that cause. Let’s check out such type of ramp walks for a cause which has been exclusively conducted to garner support for 6 social causes.

Causes from blood donation to stopping child labour have been taken up as part of this initiative. Not only film stars but also directors, producers, and music directors have joined this ramp walk for a cause.