These are the 5 important things you should never do after sex

Sex is important for many reasons in any committed relationship. It is ultimately about intimacy, pleasure and sexual expression. Sex has many positive physical, intellectual, emotional and social benefits. Understanding these benefits will help couples recognize that sex in their relationships will not only help themselves, but help bond their relationship further and create a broader sense of intimacy in a loving relationship. Whether this is a long-term relationship or one that’s just starting, sex is an important thing to consider for your overall health.

Here’s a list of things that you should never do after sex…..

1. Not peeing after sex

Ladies, do not avoid peeing after sex. Yes you must feel lazy after sex, you may not feel like getting out of bed and moving away from your partner for a while. But it is important for you. Urinating will help flush out all the unnecessary bacteria and germs which may have entered in your body after intercourse. It is essential for keeping UTIs away.

2. Using wet wipes to clean the vagina

Yes keeping the vagina clean after sex is important, but not this way. The vagina is extremely delicate and sensitive and the chemical components of wet wipes can lead to excessive itching and irritation down there.

3. Using soap to clean the vagina

This is another cleaning technique you need to avoid. The vagina is lubricated with natural moisture and washing it with soap will rob it of that moisture. So avoid that.

Also Read : Common Fears of Indian Woman About Sex on the Wedding Night

4. Sleep with your lingerie on

Just after the best sex of your life, you may feel just feel like sleeping right away. But here’s something you should not. Just after having sex, you must sleep naked. This is because you are all sweaty after sex and your semi-wet body can react with the fabric leading to infections. Or, if not naked, you may sleep with your pyjamas on but don’t forget to take off your lingerie.

5. A hot bath tub shower

An after sex shower is good, however, jumping into a warm bath tub right after sex is not. As a response to sexual stimulation, the vagina opens a little more. But when you take a warm bath tub shower just after that, you become more vulnerable to infections.