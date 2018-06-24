These Are The Complete List of Participants In Big Boss Malayalam Reality Show

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful television reality shows in India with good TRPs no matter what language it is aired in.

Endemol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam is geared up to telecast on June 24. The show will be hosted by Malayalam film star, Mohanlal. The motion poster of the show was released by Mohanlal and is garnering rave reviews from the viewers. “No more small games. From here on, only Big games,” says the poster.

The long wait is over and Malayali audience is all set to witness the first ever grand show of Malayalam TV. The complete actor Mohanlal has taken up the responsibility of being the host of the debut season of Bigg Boss in Malayalam. Amidst of all the speculations about the celebrities who will be entering the controversial house, Bigg Boss Malayalam will sure be a novel experience for all reality TV lovers.

These are the contestants in Big Boss Malayalam:

Shweta Menon

Deepan Murali

Sreelekshmi Sreekumar

Srinish Aravind

Hima Shankar

Aristo Suresh

Diya Sana

Anoop Chandran

Aditi Rai

Also Read: See Whooping Salary Mohanlal Charging For Hosting Big Boss Malayalam

Basheer Bashi

Businessman Manoj K Varma

Pearle Maaney

Model turned actor David John

Sabumon Abdusamad

Archana Suseelan

Ranjini Haridas