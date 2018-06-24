These are the true meaning of WhatsApp emojis

1)Ghost

A funny and mischievous spirit sticking out the tongue and tries to frighten you.But it is too cute to harm you.

2) Japanese Ogre “Namahage”

It represents a demo and the spirit of hell in Japanese mythology.An ugly face with vampire teeth and red horns, chasing evil souls

3) Japanese Goblin

An evil and magical being from Japan.Has supernatural powers and brings forth destruction.

4) Lying Face

Told a lie or says that chat partner is lying, hence the nose getting longer and longer

5) Drooling Face

Saliva flowing from the mouth corner. Wants something so much that it cannot concentrate on any other thing.

6) Nerd Face

Sympathetic Emoji with nerd glasses and big hare teeth is smiling kindly.Represents a typical nerd.

Well! it is reminding me Gangadar from our childhood favourite show “Shaktimaan”.If you’re a 90’s kid, you will recognise it better.

7) Face With Rolling Eyes

Finds the current situation boring or annoying.

8) Frowning Face With Open Mouth

Emoji’s mouth is open with horror.

9) Astonished Face

Extremely amazed and surprised. Would not have expected this.

10) Dizzy Face

Is confused and so dizzy. it doesn’t know which side is up. Is about to faint.

11) Anguished Face

Something unexpected has happened,which caused unpleasant agony.