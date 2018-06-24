These Reality Show Contestants are Cuter than Some Bollywood Stars

Do you think Bollywood stars are the prettiest? Just take a look at these hot and cute reality show contestants. They will give Bollywood stars a run for their money.

Nitibha Kaul

She was seen on the reality show Big Boss 10 as a commoner where she played well and stayed inside house for long.

Bhoomi Trivedi

This Gujarat based singer got selected among the finalists for Indian Idol but unfortunately had to pull out due to jaundice

Bani J

She is a popular VJ associated with Roadies and last seen on the reality show Big Boss 10

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar had participated in an Indian Idol season 2 and later came back as a judge for the same

Monali Thakur

Saved the best for the last. She stood ninth on Indian idol, but had captivated one and all with her soulful voice. She has already sung popular songs like Sawaar baloon from movie Lootera