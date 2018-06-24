This is how Jayam Ravi looks in ‘Adangamaru’

After the success of India’s first space thriller ‘Tik Tik Tik’, Jayam Ravi is coming to hit the silver screen with his cop thriller ‘Adangamaru’.The first look of the movie was released at 12:01 PM on June 24.

The film’s shoot is almost complete and it has been directed by Karthik Thangavel. Raashi Khanna plays the female lead role in the movie. The Cinematography has been done by Sathyan Suryan and the art director is Lalgudi Ilayaraja. The Editing has been handled by Antony L Ruben. Music for this movie is done by Sam CS, the man behind Vikram Vedha’s tunes.

Jayam Ravi’s space thriller ‘Tik Tik Tik’ has been receiving good reports from the box office. The movie was directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan and the cast consisted of Jayam Ravi, Aaron Aziz and Nivetha Pethuraj. The release of ‘Tik Tik Tik’ had been delayed due to the Kollywood strike.