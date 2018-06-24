This is India’s Cleanest City and Look What P.M Modi Said About It

Centre’s nationwide survey has reported Indore as the cleanest city in the country, yet again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the city is inspiring the rest of the country on cleanliness.

It is the second time the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh has won this award. It was last month that the country was declared as the cleanest in the country in the 2018 Swachhata Survey.

Modi while addressing a function after giving away the awards said: “Indore is inspiring others cities of the country on cleanliness”. “The city’s culture of public cooperation in maintaining cleanliness was unique in nature and a source of inspiration for other cities and towns, he added.