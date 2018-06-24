This is the reason why fans don’t want Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 movie

Fans have started a trend on Twitter which says, “We Don’t Want Dabangg 3”. We are not sure what started this but it sure is entertaining to read all the tweets. It’s surprising to see so many Bhai fans against another installment of Dabangg.

It was one of his most popular films and a lot of kids, fans imitated his style in the film. But looks like Race 3 has changed everything. Fans want him to focus on Bharat and not do Dabangg 3 at all.

There are also fans who are calling other Bhai fans fake just because they don’t want to see Bhai in another Dabangg franchise. Race 3 got terrible reviews by not just critics but also fans. Despite the bad reviews, it managed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club.

Race 3 has majorly disappointed fans, especially the ones who loved the previous Race films. Fans are also comparing Dabangg 3 with Tubelight and others films that didn’t work like how Bhai films usually do. Some of these tweets really make sense!