Tuition teacher arrested for allegedly molesting two students

A tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape and misbehave with his two students in Makirpur area of Indirapuram on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Dhananjay Jha, who was arrest after the victim’s mother complained about the ordeal done by Jha on the girl.

“On Friday night, the girl told the family that Jha did wrong things with her and have asked not to tell the parents. After this, the families asked the children about the whole thing and found out that the teacher had been misbehaving and the children were being abused several times. Both children also spoke about having oral sex with him,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday morning, the family arrived at the primary health centre of Makanpur, where the doctors confirmed the rape of the girl after examining. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and recorded statements of both the children. Based on the complaint filed by of family, Jha was arrested and sent to jail under Section 376 (rape ) and several other sections of the Indian Penal code and POCSO Act.