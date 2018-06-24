(Video)Abrahaminte Santhathikal – Mammootty’s Nails it ! Watch Review

Mammootty is known for scripting glorious comebacks just when you least expect it. Abrahaminte Santhathikal did have its fair share of hype, but the film is going well beyond all that and is looking all set to give the highest grossing films a tough challenge. Once again, the maestro Mammootty proves that when it comes to handling Police roles, there is none better than him. Even at 67, the megastar has enough fuel left in him to give any young actor a run for their money. Watch Our reporter Thomas Cheriyan dissecting the success of the film.

see also: Malayalam Bigg Boss : Here’s the list of celebrities may enter Mohanlal’s show

It seems Abrahaminte Santhathikal has registered the best ever opening for a Malayalam movie in 2018, a position so far held by Pranav Mohanlal’s Aadhi. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film had crossed 3 crores in the opening day itself. It also registered a record of being the fastest film to cross 1000 houseful shows. All of this is happening in the midst of adverse weather and a very engaging football world cup.

The film is all set to enter 50 crore club and if it can maintain the pace for long enough, it could even come close to Athe records of Puli Murugan. Let’s see where it goes. But For now its time for you to grab a seat for the film if you haven’t already because its worth every penny.