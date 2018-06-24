(Video)Check Out the Most Realistic Interactive Porn Device Ever.

Facebook has been trying hard to popularise it’s VR headset and Porn barons cashing in on this opportunity. Adult companies developing hardware for VR headsets praised the Occulus Go for its size and ease of use.

see also: This Beautiful Female Fan Cheering For Russian Team Is Revealed To Be A Porn-star: See Pics

Andrea Hronopoulos, CEO of popular porn site Naughty America said the company increases the sales of VR content since the social media site launched the device earlier this month. He expressed hope that the device will give a major gateway to their content. “Facebook has emerged as an unexpected ally in the VR porn business. The Oculus Go is the perfect porn device. ”

We cannot say how big the market for VR porn is right now. Many films use a POV (point of view)camera, meaning users will feel in the middle of the action. You can look around with the device on and it will feel more immersive than regular videos. This could possibly revolutionise porn industry.

The interactive erotic product could be launched in summer and users can take part in simulated sexual encounters with their favourite actresses.