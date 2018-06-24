Woman Loses Control, Brand New Ferrari Worth Crores Destroyed In Seconds: Video

The excitement of owning a high-end luxury vehicle can be unparallel. But for a Chinese woman, it did not last even a few seconds after she bought a red Ferrari worth Rs. 4.5 crores. The woman just took her car out of the showroom and lost control so bad that although she escaped unhurt, her car was severely damaged.

It was a Ferrari 458 cost nearly £500,000 (4.5 crores) for purchase and import to China. All that money went in vain in mere seconds. The woman seemed to be too excited to take the beast out and she called it ‘amazing’ before losing the control. The sports car crashed through a barrier and then went ahead ramming into a BMW X3.

See Video:

The accident happened at a low speed so the people suffered from minor injuries, the car, however, had its left-hand side wheel broke and the bumper in a total mess. The accident was caught on video and it is shocking to see how badly she lost control. Had the vehicle been in speed, the damage would even result in loss of life or serious injuries.

Driving a supercar is not easy. The car rammed through the divider crashing into the oncoming cars in the opposite lane. Because of the airbags, the woman herself did not sustain any injuries. We can see it looked like it had rained, so the traction control might have been off, which could have resulted in losing the grip. The woman may have already spent a bomb on getting the beast of a luxury but she will have to spend more to recover the condition of the vehicle to put to good use.