Women only parking spots comes in pink for new drivers

Saudi Arabia gained some new drivers. And for them, these special parking spots have been opened up.

Saudi Arabia’s attempts at bringing changes in society have been a topic of discussion for a while now. One of the most talked about reforms in the conservative kingdom is women getting the right to drive, a right they had been denied for a long time.

As the country prepares for the ban to come to an end, they seem to be paying attention to important details. Women only parking spaces have been set up across Saudi Arabia and they will be painted pink in addition to signs reading ‘ladies parking only’ to indicate spaces meant for female drivers.

READ ALSO: A proud day for women; legal drivers welcomed with congrats & flowers

A Twitter user posted a photo taken in Riyadh with a pink sign reading “ladies parking only” and pink posts marking places where only women may park.

The move is part of an ambitious national transformation project known as Vision 2030. The reforms, which involve both economic and social shifts, were brought forward by Saudi Arabia’s 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 in a bid to decrease the kingdom’s dependence on oil revenue and boost the private sector.