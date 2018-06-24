You will be surprised to see how attractive and beautiful these Pakistan female Politicians – See Pics

Kashmala Tariq



Kashmala Tariq is pretty and graceful. She is well-known for her bold political stance. She was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from the Women Reserve Constituency for the province of Punjab. Kashmala belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam). She got elected twice as member parliament, and served for 10 years (2002-2012). She also actively involved in women’s rights. Also, she is famous for her dressings and outspoken statements.

Alizeh Iqbal Haider



Specialised in Public International Law and Human Rights Law, Alizeh Iqbal is an Ex-member of national assembly who was elected on the reserved seats for women from Sindh in Pakistani general election, 2013. She is the daughter of former lawmaker Iqbal Haider and she entered into politics to carry forward her father’s human rights work. She’s also spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Ayla Malik



Ayla Malik is another face from the Pakistan politics which has mesmerized people around the world with her irresistible charm. She is at 3rd position of most attractive Pakistani women politicians. Malik is young hot, beautiful and very pretty female politician of Pakistan. She is the niece of former president Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari and sister of former federal minister Sumaira Malik. She joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) getting inspired by the work and dedication of Imran Khan.

Hina Pervaiz Butt



One of the most attractive Pakistani women politicians, Hina Pervaiz Butt is also one of Pakistan’s most promising young designers. The gold medalist graduate from LUMS is currently serving as MPA in Punjab Assembly and this is not all because of her beauty. Her strong arguments meet no comparison. She is ambitious to bring change in Pakistan, especially to stop domestic issues like child marriage and domestic violence. The young lady looks spectacular in traditional Pakistani and even in western clothing.

Maryam Nawaz



At top of the list of most attractive Pakistani women politicians is Maryam Nawaz. This gorgeous lady is daughter of Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and the first lady of Pakistan, Kalsom Nawaz. She is active in national politics and is a political central figure in the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). No doubt she is the most beautiful Pakistani woman. She has an admirable attractive personality with innocent look.

Shazia Marri



Shazia Marri is a Sindhi Baloch Pakistani politician and member of the National Assembly. She also remains provincial Minister for Information and Electric Power of Sindh. Belonging to a family of veteran and influential family of Sindhi politicians, she was elected to provincial assembly of Sindh for first time in 2002 and again in 2008, from the seats reserved for women, representing PPP.

Sassui Palijo

Sassui Palijo also known as Sassi Palijo is a young liberal politician and a columnist in Pakistan. She is Sindhi Pakistani politician who belongs to PPP. She is also famous due to her typical Sindhi beauty and there are many people who are her fans due to her charm.

Sumaira Malik

Sumaira Malik is a Pakistani Famous Politicians and Social Workers and Human Right Activist. She is the daughter of Malik AllahYar Khan and the granddaughter of Amir Mohammad Khan, The Nawab of KalaBagh. She is one of the few Pakistani women who has aged gracefully and manages to charm even at a ripe age. Usually clad in traditional attire, this Pakistani woman is considered quite impressive in the way she carries herself. Former President of Pakistan Sardar Farooq Khan Leghari is her uncle.

Marvi Memon

Known for her bold stance on various issues of national interest. MNA Marvi Memon is among the youngest female legislators who came into public view after getting elected in the 2008 election on reserved seats for women. The daughter of prominent Pakistan Muslim League politician, educator and businessman Nisar Memon, Marvi serving as the central and public figure of the Pakistan Muslim League presided by Nawaz Sharif.

Hina Rubani Khar

Pakistan’s youngest and first woman Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar is at number 6 in our list. She is another Pakistani politician who has done her country proud by representing Pakistan on different forums. Even internationally she is known for her style and beauty apart from her intellect. One of the most glamorous women politicians in the world is daughter of a prominent national politician Ghulam Noor Rabbani. She is also niece of Ghulam Mustafa Khar, former Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab.