A Govt. School in Palakkad bans Hindu students from wearing their religious symbols

The Principal of Government A.P. Higher Secondary School in Palakkad had previously courted controversy by banning Hindu students from wearing sandalwood paste mask on their foreheads, a predominant religious as well as the cultural practice among Hindus. After witnessing widespread protests against that injustice, an emergency PTA meeting was called to remodel the bylaw. After which sandalwood paste and ash have been exempted from the ban and a ban on saffron marking, or marking of other colours on the forehead has been introduced by the Principal.

BJP’s youth wing Malampuzha constituency committee has conducted a massive protest against this ‘Taliban rule’ by wearing the religious marks on their foreheads. The Hindu organisations including Hindu Aikya Vedi has warned of staunch protests if the Principal continues with this discriminatory rule.