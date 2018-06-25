Aishwarya Rajesh’s Hot Bold Make-over- See Pics

Aishwarya Rajesh has shot to fame recently after her stellar performance in most acclaimed film ‘Kaaka Muttai’. Aishwarya Rajesh debuted as an actor in the film ‘Avargalum Ivargalum’ in 2011. She was soon after noticed after her role (Amudha) in Attakathi in 2012. But, she started her career as an anchor at ‘Asatha Povadhu Yaar’ on Sun TV

Aishwarya is a Chennai girl born into a family of actors. Her father Rajesh has appeared in more than 50 films in Telugu and her grandfather Amarnath and aunt Srilakshmi are established actors in Telugu film industry.

After ‘Attakathi’, her roles alongside Vijay Sethupathi in films ‘Rummy’ and “Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’ in 2014 were praised by the critics. Following that she managed to pull off some excellent roles in ‘Dharma Durai’ and Malayalam film ‘Sakhavu’ with Nivin Pauly.

She is one of very few actors to do a lead role in Bollywood at the initial stages of her career. She played the lead role in ‘Daddy’ opposite Arjun Rampal. Aishwarya has now been cast in two big films- Dhanush starrer ‘Vada Chennai’ and Vikram starrer ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, she is also part of an untitled Mani Ratnam film which has Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Jyotika and Simbu.

Check out some of the best looking pictures of beautiful Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh:

