Amazing-Beauty-Benefits-of-Curd

The curd is full of good bacteria that helps your skin glow by nourishing it from within. Full of protein, calcium and vitamin D, curd for skin improves your complexion. Its anti-inflammatory properties aids in reducing acne. Not only can you use curd for oily skin, you can use a curd face pack to treat your dry skin too.

Curd Effectively Removes Sun Tan The citric acid present in lemon juice helps to remove dead skin cells and remove tan. For preparing face pack, mix cucumber juice, lemon juice and rose water together. Apply this pack on your face and other tanned areas.

It provides all the benefits of dairy without the added fat or calories and actually contains more calcium and protein per serving than other dairy product because of the way it is made. Yoghurt specifically has been studied as a calcium-rich food that helps burn fat and promotes weight loss

Benefits Of Applying Curd On Your Face:

Exfoliates Your Skin- Curd contains lactic acid which helps your skin with its shedding process. This will help your skin look young, fresh, and healthy 24×7. Nourishes Your Skin- The presence of essential fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals help nourish your skin and keep it healthy. Maintains Skin Health- Curd has antibacterial properties which keep acne and other skin issues at bay. Keeps Your Skin Hydrated- The rich fat content in yogurt can help seal moisture into your skin, keeping it hydrated for a long time. This, combined with the improved cell turnover brought about by the lactic acid, can help tackle a bad tan, dullness, and pigmentation. Soothes Your Skin- Curd has a cooling effect on your skin. It relieves inflammation and acne with its antibacterial properties while also fading marks.

Also Read:Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes