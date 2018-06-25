Big-Boss-Contestant-lashes-out-at--Online-Abusers-and-warns-them

Bigg Boss contestant and actress Suja Varunee has come down on people who have been abusing and harassing her on social media. The actress took to social media to vent out her anger and also warn the harassers that she won’t let them go easily. Varunee also posted a few screenshots of the sexually explicit comments she received on her social networking pages.

The actress is outraged by the nasty comments on her costumes. She cited recent instances of rape and molestation and argued that the problem does not lie in how the women dress, but with the mindset of those who find fault with how women dress.

See her post below:

Not all women are good! Not all men are bad!!! pic.twitter.com/0zUSG0BXVc — Suja Varunee (@sujavarunee) April 6, 2018

