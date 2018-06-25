Bobby Deol makes Bangkok crowd go crazy in 19th IIFA

The star-studded 19th IIFA Award functions came to an end on Sunday night. The grand gala event was filled with stunning performances of the stars which made it a memorable one. Tumhari Sulu was awarded the Best Film and the best actress award went to Sridevi. The best actor award was won by Irrfan Khan and the best director award was won by Saket Chaudhary. The best supporting actor awards for male and female stars went to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mehar Vij respectively.

Bangkok where the functions were held, was abuzz with fans and film lovers around the world. Amidst the cheers of the crowd, the ‘Gupt’ star Bobby Deol came with a swaggering style and took the fans by surprise when he posed for selfies with them.