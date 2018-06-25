Bollywood Actors Who Rocked In IIFA Green Carpet Third Day: See Pics

The 19th edition of IIFA is being held in at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand and the event saw a host of Bollywood celebrities attending the gala night.

Hosted by Karan Johar along with Riteish Deshmukh, IIFA Awards 2018 was a night full of dance, music and glamour. The special green carpet of the event was graced by popular celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among others. However, some of the big names are giving the event a miss this year. A major highlight of IIFA Awards 2018 would be veteran actor Rekha performing live on stage after 20 years.

Bhushan Kumar and @iamDivyaKhosla walked straight out of a fairytale and onto the green carpet. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/aMUwGBExIf — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Make way for this father-daughter duo! Director @anuragkashyap72 and his beautiful daughter arrive at the #IIFA2018 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/1EHHx4rRnI — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

One stellar performance after another through the years – the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema goes to @AnupamPKher #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/q6EgsIxQjp — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

An angelic voice that has broken into all of our Bollywood playlists, the award for Playback Singer – Female goes to @_meghnamishra_ #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/zHWQ37ujjY — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn’t be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

She mesmerized the nation with her impeccable fashion sense. IIFA style icon of the year presented by Myntra goes to @kritisanon. #IIFA2018#IIFAStyledByMyntra pic.twitter.com/PeZYd5FJ6w — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

. @ShraddhaKapoor brought the heat to the IIFA stage with her sizzling performance #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/TdrS4HUnja — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

No one slays on stage quite like @ShraddhaKapoor ! We couldn’t get enough of her killer moves at #IIFA2018 tonight! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/iEIHPPfrNy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

The award for Performance in a Supporting Role – Male is picked up by @Nawazuddin_S #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/rPgZJrCYFv — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

