Cook your eggs the Indian style- 10 simple Indian egg recipes

How do you like your eggs? Half-boiled, full-boiled, sunny-side up?

Well, have you tried these delicious Indian egg recipes? No?

Check out the first one.

Egg dosa

CUISINE: Tamil Nadu

COURSE: Breakfast

PREP TIME: 8 hours

COOK TIME: 10 mins

TOTAL TIME: 8 hours 10 mins

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS

Making of dosa batter:

½ cup urad dal

1 cup rice

¼ tsp methi seeds/fenugreek seeds

½ tsp chana dal/Bengal gram

2 tbsp cooked rice

To make egg dosa:

dosa batter

2-3 eggs beaten

2-3 tbsp very finely chopped onions

2-3 tbsp very finely chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp green chillies very finely chopped(skip if making egg dosa for kids)

2-3 tbsp very finely chopped coriander leaves

salt to taste

oil to spread over dosa

INSTRUCTIONS

To make egg dosa batter:

Take ½ cup urad dal, wash it and soak ot for 6-7 hours.

Take 1 cup of rice, wash it and soak it for 6-7 hours.

Soak methi seeds, chana dal for few hours.

Make sure all the ingredients are soaked well for 6-7 hours.

Take a jar, add all the soaked ingredients together, add 2 tbsp cooked rice and blend them into a fine thick smooth batter, if required one can add little water and blend well into a smooth batter.

Transfer the blended batter into a vessel, ferment it for 7 to 8 hours or ferment it overnight.

Making of egg dosa:

Take the fermented dosa batter.

Add salt as per requirement into the batter, mix well.

Heat the dosa tawa, wipe the tawa with an onion slice, take a ladle full of dosa batter, spread the dosa batter on the tawa in a circular motion.

Beat egg on the dosa spread the egg mixture all over the dosa.

Spread some chopped onions all over the dosa, spread some chopped tomatoes over the dosa, spread some coriander leaves all over the dosa.

Add some chopped green chillies as an optional ingredient.

Sprinkle salt all over the dosa.

Smear oil all over the dosa corners and on the dosa.

Cook the bottom side well and also the egg on the top too should be cooked well on medium flame to low flame.

Once done, fold the dosa and take the dosa out of the plate.

Serve hot with any dosa chutney.

Stay tuned for further egg recipes.