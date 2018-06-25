Cook your eggs the Indian style- 10 simple Indian egg recipes

How do you like your eggs? Half-boiled, full-boiled, sunny-side up?
Well, have you tried these delicious Indian egg recipes? No?
Check out the first one.
Egg dosa
CUISINE: Tamil Nadu
COURSE: Breakfast
PREP TIME: 8 hours
COOK TIME: 10 mins
TOTAL TIME: 8 hours 10 mins
SERVES: 2
INGREDIENTS
Making of dosa batter:
- ½ cup urad dal
- 1 cup rice
- ¼ tsp methi seeds/fenugreek seeds
- ½ tsp chana dal/Bengal gram
- 2 tbsp cooked rice
To make egg dosa:
- dosa batter
- 2-3 eggs beaten
- 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped onions
- 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped tomatoes
- 1 tbsp green chillies very finely chopped(skip if making egg dosa for kids)
- 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped coriander leaves
- salt to taste
- oil to spread over dosa
INSTRUCTIONS
To make egg dosa batter:
- Take ½ cup urad dal, wash it and soak ot for 6-7 hours.
- Take 1 cup of rice, wash it and soak it for 6-7 hours.
- Soak methi seeds, chana dal for few hours.
- Make sure all the ingredients are soaked well for 6-7 hours.
- Take a jar, add all the soaked ingredients together, add 2 tbsp cooked rice and blend them into a fine thick smooth batter, if required one can add little water and blend well into a smooth batter.
- Transfer the blended batter into a vessel, ferment it for 7 to 8 hours or ferment it overnight.
Making of egg dosa:
- Take the fermented dosa batter.
- Add salt as per requirement into the batter, mix well.
- Heat the dosa tawa, wipe the tawa with an onion slice, take a ladle full of dosa batter, spread the dosa batter on the tawa in a circular motion.
- Beat egg on the dosa spread the egg mixture all over the dosa.
- Spread some chopped onions all over the dosa, spread some chopped tomatoes over the dosa, spread some coriander leaves all over the dosa.
- Add some chopped green chillies as an optional ingredient.
- Sprinkle salt all over the dosa.
- Smear oil all over the dosa corners and on the dosa.
- Cook the bottom side well and also the egg on the top too should be cooked well on medium flame to low flame.
- Once done, fold the dosa and take the dosa out of the plate.
- Serve hot with any dosa chutney.
Stay tuned for further egg recipes.