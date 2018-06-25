Cook your eggs the Indian style- 10 simple Indian egg recipes

egg
egg recipes of India

How do you like your eggs? Half-boiled, full-boiled, sunny-side up?

Well, have you tried these delicious Indian egg recipes? No?

Check out the first one.

Egg dosa

CUISINE: Tamil Nadu

COURSE: Breakfast

PREP TIME: 8 hours

COOK TIME: 10 mins

TOTAL TIME: 8 hours 10 mins

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS

Making of dosa batter:

  • ½ cup urad dal
  • 1 cup rice
  • ¼ tsp methi seeds/fenugreek seeds
  • ½ tsp chana dal/Bengal gram
  • 2 tbsp cooked rice

To make egg dosa:

  • dosa batter
  • 2-3 eggs beaten
  • 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped onions
  • 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp green chillies very finely chopped(skip if making egg dosa for kids)
  • 2-3 tbsp very finely chopped coriander leaves
  • salt to taste
  • oil to spread over dosa

INSTRUCTIONS

To make egg dosa batter:

  • Take ½ cup urad dal, wash it and soak ot for 6-7 hours.
  • Take 1 cup of rice, wash it and soak it for 6-7 hours.
  • Soak methi seeds, chana dal for few hours.
  • Make sure all the ingredients are soaked well for 6-7 hours.
  • Take a jar, add all the soaked ingredients together, add 2 tbsp cooked rice and blend them into a fine thick smooth batter, if required one can add little water and blend well into a smooth batter.
  • Transfer the blended batter into a vessel, ferment it for 7 to 8 hours or ferment it overnight.

Making of egg dosa:

  • Take the fermented dosa batter.
  • Add salt as per requirement into the batter, mix well.
  • Heat the dosa tawa, wipe the tawa with an onion slice, take a ladle full of dosa batter, spread the dosa batter on the tawa in a circular motion.
  • Beat egg on the dosa spread the egg mixture all over the dosa.
  • Spread some chopped onions all over the dosa, spread some chopped tomatoes over the dosa, spread some coriander leaves all over the dosa.
  • Add some chopped green chillies as an optional ingredient.
  • Sprinkle salt all over the dosa.
  • Smear oil all over the dosa corners and on the dosa.
  • Cook the bottom side well and also the egg on the top too should be cooked well on medium flame to low flame.
  • Once done, fold the dosa and take the dosa out of the plate.
  • Serve hot with any dosa chutney.

Stay tuned for further egg recipes.

