Daisy Shah and Salman Khan dance the night away

Actor Daisy Shah might have done just a handful of films, but she isn’t complaining. After being an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya for a decade, she made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho, and followed it up with Hate Story 3 (2015).

However, it’s her upcoming release, the multi-starrer Race 3, which Daisy is most excited about. She is hopeful that it will “let the audience see me in a different avatar.”

In a candid conversation, she talks about her journey so far, career dilemma, turning down Bodyguard, and more.

Daisy Shah and Salman Khan’s recent candid pic from the Da Bangg grabs attention. The duo who recently delivered a blockbuster come together again for an electrifying performance.