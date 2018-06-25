Deepika Padukone’s Reaction to Ranveer Singh’s Childhood Photo Cannot Missed!

Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense may not be to everyone’s tastes, but then it is not something he started doing after becoming a film star. Ranveer has always been like this. He recently took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself with a Mohawk and captioned “Avant Garde since 1985”.

People seemed to have liked Ranveers style while his rumoured girlfriend has responded differently. She commented, “noooooooooo”(with 16os) followed by three emojis of monkey covering its eyes. Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot on November 10 this year, the date being finalised very recently.

When asked about the marriage, Ranveer responded that he was in neck-deep commitments and marriage would have to wait. He stressed on creating a work and life balance.