Dulquer as Sukumara Kurup;’Second Show’ team again

The story of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup has a legendary status among the Keralites. He has been absconding for years even escaping all the traps which have been laid by the efficient Kerala Kerala Police. Whether Keralites will get to see Sukumara Kurup getting paraded wearing handcuffs by the Kerala Police or not, they will surely get a chance to watch the educated criminal onscreen.

Last year, uber cool star Dulquer Salmaan released the first look poster of his movie which is based on the story of Sukumara Kurup. He classified it as his dream project then. Now a happy news has been released to the fans and all film aficionados about the commencement of its shooting. The director of the movie is Srinath Rajendran who had introduced Dulquer to the Malayalam film industry through his movie ‘Second Show’.Dulquer is the producer of his dream project.

Many Dulquer films are on the anvil for this year which includes the Tamil film ‘Vaan’ which was announced last day. Another expected film in Malayalam is the movie penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by the actor Salam Bukhari.