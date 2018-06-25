Elephant Attacks Bus With Passengers In Calicut: See Video

The passengers travelling from Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar and Calicut in Kerala were attacked by an elephant when their bus entered the Bandipur Forest area on Sunday morning, as reported by NDTV. The driver of the bus had reportedly gone close to a herd of elephants. The video of the attack was captured by one of the passengers and others can be heard screaming.

See Video:

One of the elephants came rushing towards the bus forcing the driver to drive backwards for over 500 metres. In the video, the elephant can be seen charging towards the bus. It attacks the vehicle, pushes it with the trunk damaging the windshield.

The elephant retreated without causing further damage. The whole episode scared the passengers who can be heard screaming. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident. The Bandipur forest area is closed from 6 pm to 7 am every day to allow animals to move around without any disturbances.