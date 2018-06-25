Explore cutest little hill-station of India: Matheran

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri range on the Western Ghats, Matheran is a cozy little hill station that stands at an elevation of 2600 feet above sea level, and is just 100 kilometers away from Mumbai, making it the perfect weekend getaway.

With its name literally translating to “overhead forest”, Matheran is the smallest hill station in all of India, but it is extremely popular in terms of tourists looking for a short trip amid spectacular vistas and serenity.

Matheran is one of the very few places in the world that do not allow any vehicles at all, so the moment you step into this little town, you will be transported back to an idyllic old-world era of red-soiled roads, automobile-free pathways, and lush green hills all around. The cold breeze and the fresh air devoid of pollution is reason enough for tourists to throng to Matheran all year round.

As with any other hill station, Matheran is famous for its viewpoints. It has a total of 36 viewpoints from where you can enjoy alluring views of the Sahyadri mountain range, the most popular of them being Echo Point, Alexander Louisa Point, Panorama Point and Porcupine Point.

Most of these points have easy trekking trails, and they offer sweeping views of the mountains, the sunrise, sunset, and everything in between! Charlotte Lake, close to Echo Point, is a very popular picnic spot where nature enthusiasts love to go and take a stroll in.