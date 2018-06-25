Food poisoning in a Trivandrum school; 4 kids hospitalized

School students were hospitalised in Thiruvananthapuram due to food poisoning allegedly from the midday meal at the school. Ponnara Nagar Government UP school in Muttathara is at the centre of controversy for providing substandard food to the students. Mayor V K Prasanth announced that the lapse from the part of authorities would be looked upon.

It was on Friday, that the students suffered illness allegedly after having the eggs distributed from the school.3 kids of Murugan, a native from Muttathara and the daughter of Nicolas, a native of Valiathura, were hospitalised. After giving primary aids, two kids were left to their homes with their parents. One kid is in the critical care unit.

Parents alleged that 3 days after the incident no inquiry had been done by the school authorities or the PTA. The school is run by Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. An inspection has been conducted by the Food Safety Department along with the corporation’s health department in the school. Mayor V.K.Prasanth has confirmed lapses from the part of school authorities.DYFI staged a protest against the school authorities.