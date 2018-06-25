Food You should Try Eating to Get Pregnant Quickly

Infertility rates seem to have the trajectory of a rocket these days and it has been mostly linked with wrong food habits and poor lifestyle. A recent research conducted on alleviating this sad state offers some respite in the form of a food you can make a part of your daily routine to help improve chances of conceiving. The U.S study reveals that couple who eat a lot of seafood more often and get pregnant more quickly than those who shun shellfish and sardines.

The study has been conducted among 500 couples in Michigan and Texas for one year, asking them to take count of their seafood consumption and sexual activity. The conclusion they arrived at is that there is a 39 percent higher odds of having sex on days when both partners ate seafood.

By the end of that year, 92 percent of couples who ate seafood more than twice a week had conceived compared to 79 percent of the couple who ate less fish and shellfish.

While an increase in sexual activity might be one behavioral mechanism linking seafood intake to higher fecundity, it is not the only mechanism,” said lead study author Audrey Gaskins, a nutrition researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

“We postulate that the observed association between seafood and fecundity independent of sexual activity could be driven by improvements in semen quality, menstrual cycle function (e.g. increasing the likelihood of ovulation and levels of progesterone), and embryo quality as previous studies have observed these benefits with higher seafood and (omega-3) fatty acid intake,” Gaskins said by email.

Doctors advise adults to eat at least two servings of oily fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna etc. These fishes, rich in omega are linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. But then pregnant women are advised to eat no more than three servings a week of fish to avoid exposure to mercury.