HOW-TO-WEAR-SLICKED-BACK-HAIR-UP

If you like to keep your hair off your shoulders but want to add a little trendy to your look, a slicked-back ponytail or bun could be the right option for you!

Get the look by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Straighten your hair. Slicked-back hair is all about making strands look really sleek. To create the perfect base for your hairstyle, spray your strands with a heat protectant and flat iron your hair.

Step 2: Add gel. Once you’re done, evenly apply a dollop of gel from your hairline back to the crown of your head. Use a fine tooth comb to distribute the product all through your hair.

Step 3: Smooth hair into a high pony. Brush your hair to smooth out any lumps and bumps, then tie it into a high ponytail with a hair tie that matches your hair colour.

Step 4: Wrap your hair tie. To conceal your hair tie and give your look a little extra detail, wrap a small strand of hair around the base of your ponytail and use a hair-coloured bobby pin to secure it in place on the underside of your pony.

Step 5: Finish with hairspray.

Spritz on a strong hold hairspray and go about your day.

