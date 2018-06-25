For the first time ever, the UAE officials will hold a meeting with several Chief Ministers of India in the week-long visit that Sheikh Abdullah has undertaken.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s tour began on the 24th of June till the 30th.

On Sunday, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in New Delhi with M.J. Akbar, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ajit Doval Indian National Security Advisor, as part of his official visit to India.

The Indian trio welcomed Shaikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation. They also expressed their wish that the visit will enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

They discussed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and India, ways to develop the existing cooperation, issues of mutual interest, the latest regional and international developments, and the two countries’ efforts to support pillars of stability, peace and joint coordination in countering extremism and terrorism.

Shaikh Abdullah hailed the distinguished ties between the two countries in various fields and stressed the strong relations between the UAE and India and the keenness to enhance strategic partnerships in various domains.

READ ALSO: Sheikh Mohammed issues new food rules in UAE

The Indian officials praised the historic relations between the two countries. They also stressed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is always keen on developing relations with India, especially in the light of the huge opportunities of cooperation and the rapid regional and global changes.

Dr Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, attended the meeting.

WHAT’S NEXT

Sheikh Abdullah is leading a senior-level delegation tour of the country and is taking in engagements in several Indian states alongside the official programme in New Delhi.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold official talks with External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. He will also be meeting several Indian cabinet ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers of the States, according to the announcement.

On Monday, energy giants Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Aramco will seal a trilateral agreement with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. According to official sources, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is also expected to be present alongside the visiting dignitary for the signing of the MoU for the proposed investment in Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

He will interact with policymakers and scholars on Tuesday at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

This followed by a currency swap agreement between the 2 countries on Thursday. Will the agreement be similar to the one signed by The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed is yet to be known.

A high point of the visit will be his interaction with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and a meeting with the Governor of Gujarat. He will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday and hold consultations with Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.