Janhvi Kapoor Mobbed By Fans In Mall, Ishaan Was All Set To Protect Her: See Video

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan went to a mall to promote Dhadak. Soon a mob-like situation was created and fans started coaxing Janhavi for a selfie.

Especially one fan was hell-bent on getting a selfie with Janhvi when the couple started leaving the venue. He tried to match the pace of the couple. Ishaan was all the time by the side of Janhvi. It looked as if he was all set to protect her from anything.

Also Read: Mumbai police use Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar’s ‘Dhadak’ dialogue to promote road safety

This is Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi’s first movie as well as for Ishaan Khattar, who is the brother of Shahid Kapoor.

Watch the video:

Dhadak is set to be released on July 20. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, about two doomed lovers of different castes.