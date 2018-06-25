Jesna missing case : Kerala High Court questions need for a habeaus corpus

Kerala High Court questioned the need for filing habeas corpus in Jesna disappearance case while considering the plea filed for the same by Jesna’s father James Joseph and P.C.George’s son and political leader Shawn George. The court asked whether Jesna’s disappearance could be classified as a case of illegal detention as it is the circumstance under which a habeas corpus writ can be filed.

HC asked the complainants to approach the right forum if the investigation was not satisfactory. The need of the hour was to beef up the investigation, reminded the court. The verdict on the plea will be declared tomorrow by the Kerala High Court.

See also:Kerala police initiate massive manhunt in Idduki forest for the missing girl since March 22

A report has been filed by the Kerala Police indicating the progress of the investigation at the high court. In the report, they have said the claims of spotting Jesna in different places are proven fake and that no clear information has been got on this case yet. The investigations are still going on, say the police to the Court.

The government has informed the court that about 250 people have been questioned and the statements of more than 130 people have been recorded regarding the case.

Jesna, a resident of Kunnath House in Kollamula in Pathanamthitta, went missing since March 22.