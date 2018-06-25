Microsoft’s News App Makes a Re-Entry. Should Google News Be Worried?

There was a time when msn.com used to be everyone’s first choice for a news website. But gone are the days of glory for Microsoft, with google news taking the major share of the business. In an attempt to recapture its position as the lead player, Microsoft has relaunched it’s mobile app with a new name.

The new app, Microsoft News is available for both Android and iOS and it brings stories from MSN news effort which has been online for many years- but now will have a modern interface that should be familiar for those who have tried Apple News and Google News. The redesigned app will also power news on ‘Microsoft Edge’ the news app in Windows 10, Skype and Outlook.com.

The service can bring news from more than 1000 publishers and 3000 brands. MS says its AI scans more than 100000 pieces of content each day and has over 800 human editors across the globe to select top stories that its app will surface on your device.

Using the app for a few minutes, we found the interface to be smooth and simple to navigate. As with most other news apps, it prompts you to indicate your interests to aid curation. Later you can easily browse through stories sorted into the categories you selected.

There is provision to choose between light and dark teme and option to receive notifications for breaking news stories. So does it have enough to unseat Google news? Well, I can say it offers a very formidable rivalry but then is slightly better at bringing local content. Don’t take our word for it. Download and try it now.