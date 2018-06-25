Quick & spicy sandwich for breakfast- Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

Who doesn’t love potatoes? Check out this delicious spicy potato sandwich for breakfast.

Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 10 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

12 Bread slices

1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)

4 Potatoes, peeled and sliced thick

1 Cucumber, thinly sliced

1 Beetroot, boiled and sliced

2 Tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 Onion, sliced very thinly

Salted butter, Softened for the sandwich

Chaat Masala Powder, for taste

For green chutney

3 Green Chillies

4 sprig Coriander Leaves

4 sprig Mint Leaves

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Water, as required

READ ALSO: Start you morning with a fruity touch- Fruit Sandwich

How to make