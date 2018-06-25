Quick & spicy sandwich for breakfast- Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich

Who doesn’t love potatoes? Check out this delicious spicy potato sandwich for breakfast.
Spicy Potato Chutney Sandwich
Prep in: 20 minutes
Cooks in: 10 minutes
Total in: 30 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 12 Bread slices
- 1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)
- 4 Potatoes, peeled and sliced thick
- 1 Cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 Beetroot, boiled and sliced
- 2 Tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 1 Onion, sliced very thinly
- Salted butter, Softened for the sandwich
- Chaat Masala Powder, for taste
- For green chutney
- 3 Green Chillies
- 4 sprig Coriander Leaves
- 4 sprig Mint Leaves
- 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
- Water, as required
How to make
- To begin making the Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe, first, you need to prepare the mint chutney. To do that, grind together all the ingredients listed under “For green chutney) in a mixer-grinder, into a smooth paste. You can also use this recipe to make a Mint-Coriander chutney.
- Next, stack the slices of bread and carefully trim the edges with a knife. Generously apply butter and green chutney on each slice of bread.
- Now, assemble the fillings with layers of vegetables, with chaat masala sprinkled in between. Begin with cucumber and potato slices with chat masala in between. Then place the second slice of bread on top of the potatoes, with the butter and green chutney side facing up.
- Place 4 slices of tomato, 2 slices of onions, and 2 slices of beetroot on top of the second slice, followed by a sprinkling of chaat masala on top.
- Next place the third slice of bread with the buttered side facing downward.
- Press the Potato Chutney Sandwich down so it holds together all the layers. Then gently cut it diagonally, into four equal parts.
- Serve the Potato Chutney Sandwich Recipe along with a refreshingly cool beverage