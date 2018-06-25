Recipe: A Tasty Dish For Seafood lovers- Prawns Chilly Fry

Prawns Chilly Fry is a tasty non-vegetarian seafood side dish. It is a quick and easy recipe for modern housewives. This chilly fry can be used as a filling in other recipes. For prawns brief cooking is essential.otherwise the flesh becomes tough.

Ingredients

Shelled de-veined tail-on prawns – 40g

Green chilli juliennes – 2

Garlic juliennes – 4 flakes

Ginger juliennes – 1/2 tbsp

Curry leaves – 2 sprigs

Onion (sliced) – 2 cup

Chilli powder – 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Lime – 1

Salt – to taste

Coconut Oil – 4 tbsp

Split green chillies – 4

Ginger juliennes – 1/2 tbsp

Curry leaves – 2 sprigs

Tomato (sliced) – 1

Garam masala – 1/2 a pinch

Method of preparation

Wash, drain and add ingredients numbered 2 to 5, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of chilly powder, salt and 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Cook it for only a minute. Saute the sliced onions in the remaining coconut oil till it becomes light brown. Add the remaining chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder and saute for few seconds. Wash, drain and add ingredients numbered 2 to 5, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of chilly powder, salt and 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Cook it for only a minute. Add the cooked prawns, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and sliced tomato. Stir-fry. Remove from the fire; add lime juice and sprinkle garam masala.

Also Read:Simple Tasty Chicken Macroni – Recipe