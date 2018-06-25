Saudi Arabia V Egypt: Meet Salem al- Dawsari the Saviour of the Match for Saudi

Salem Al-Dawsari has won it for Saudi Arabia with an angled low finish after Egypt’s defence switched off. It was Incredible scenes at the stadium. There was not enough time to re-start the match after that, It was all over. Theywon it in the most dramatic of circumstances, thanks to Salem al- Dawsari’s goal at the dying moments of the match.

It was low drive into the bottom corner from a tight angle by Salem Al Dawsari and on the balance of play they probably deserved it more than Egypt, but then what about Salem al- Dawsari? you need to know more about this guy if you don’t know already.

Salem al-Dawsari, perhaps more than any other player, personifies the changes taking place in Saudi football. Not afraid to sport a new trendy hairstyle and as fashion conscious as they come – he can regularly be seen with his Gucci backpack – Dawsari would not look out of place on a Premier League team bus. He is one of the new breed of Saudi players and one whom the Green Falcons coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, depended on a lot in the matches here in Russia.

A winger with good close control and the ability to ghost past players,nobody has any doubt about this man’s talent. Dawsari is perhaps a glimpse of the future for Saudi Arabian football – more international in its outlook and more prominent as a result. The one problem Saudi Arabia have when they arrive at World Cups is that the players’ exposure to top-quality teams and players has always been marginal at best. Dawsari has injected some serious energy in to Saudi Football, whatever be the outcome of matches to come.