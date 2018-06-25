Saudi Arabia V Egypt : Salem Al-Dawsari’s Brilliance Puts Saudi Ahead at the Last Moment

The score was tied 1-1 and just when it seemed this will end up as a draw, Al Dawsari drilled the ball in to the left corner, staying just onside as the ball is worked inside from the right in what was a sheer moment of brilliance. It was also the last kick of the game. Saudi had nailed it at the very last moments of the game to give themselves a great win.

see also: Uruguay v Russia : Early Strikes in First Half Gets Uruguay Through.

In the first half Egypt had gone ahead at the 22nd minute through Salah. El Said Pinged a long ball over the top for Salah’s run which had split the two centre backs and the Egyptian wing wizard controlled perfectly with his first touch and lofted it over the goalkeeper. It was a great goal.

But then Saudi squared things up at the dying moments of first half, just as they did in the dying moments of the game itself to win. On 46th minute Al Faraj made it 1-1 when he sent the keeper the world way and slotted it into the back of the net as El Badar couldn’t come up with a penalty save.

Score Saudi Arabia 2- Egypt 1