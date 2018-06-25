Stunning Pics Of South Indian Beauty Queen – Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson has been enjoying a rollicking career in the Southern film industries. Bollywood has welcomed her too. The girl, who was first seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, has now signed Sohail Khan’s next directorial opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has director Shankar’s next epic with the legendary Rajinikanth.

The super sexy actress – Amy Jackson is moving on with her career as well love life. Gone were the days when she used to date Prateik and grab all the limelight with their appearances as a ‘couple’. But recently she creates a sensation by posting a picture on her Instagram account.

The actress is spotted in her nightdress along with another girl holding her back and she has given the caption WifeLife for the pic. The pic has created curiosity among the movie buffs and her followers as what has she implied with the caption and if she is in a same-sex relationship with the girl spotted in her post.

WifeLife A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jun 3, 2018 at 11:41pm PDT

Whether or not Amy Jackson is lesbian, this photo shoot is probably the boldest Amy has done so far.

Let’s have a look at her stunning pictures:

Also Read:Amy Jackson flaunts her sexy thighs in high slit dress: See pics