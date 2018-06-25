This is the Actress Who Wanted Dileep Back in AMMA

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists(AMMA), it seems, is polarised over its decision to let Dileep back into the organization. It’s annual general body meeting, the first in the history with media being banned to cover it, has confirmed this decision. The routine media interaction after the meeting was also canceled. Amma’s relation with the mainstream media has been strained after the actress abduction case.

Of the different voices, it was actress Urmila Unni who raised the demand of taking Dileep back into AMMA. The newly appointed general secretary, Idavela Babu also supported the demand, stating that Dileep’s exclusion is not in tune with the rules of the organisation and is technically incorrect. The big Ms of Mollywood – Mohanlal and Mammootty who announced the news of Dileep’s exclusion did not speak yesterday. Dileep is thus all set to make his grand re-entry into AMMA.

None of the members of the group WCC (Women in Cinema Collective), which formed as a reaction against Dileep’s alleged involvement in the actress abduction case took part in the meeting. The young brigade, who openly vouched their support to the group, led by Prithviraj too was noted by their absence.