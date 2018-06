In another shocker after Chengannur, UDF lost Payyoli corporation rule. This happened after LDF succeeded in passing a no-confidence motion against corporation chairperson P.Kulsu.

In the 36 member council, UDF had 19 members from which 3 Rashtreeya Lok Tantrik Janata Dal members switched sides with LDF and supported the non-confidence motion. Now in the council, LDF has 20 members.