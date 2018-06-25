Uruguay v Russia : Early Strikes in First Half Gets Uruguay Through.

Russia had won 6/8 of their meetings against Uruguay, but it never looked like repeating that history today. Uruguay went ahead as early as on tenth minute when star striker Luis Suarez stepped up and drilled a fantastic free kick into the bottom right corner, beyond the reach of Akinfeev. It put Uruguay on top of the group there itself.

score Uruguay 3 -Russia 0

Not too much later, Uruguya went ahead by another goal through an own goal from Russia’s Dennis Cheyshev. A corner was headed away but only as far as Laxalt, who struck an effort towards Akinfeev’s goal that took a major deflection off Cheryshev, who was unfortunately credited with own goal and left Russian goalkeeper with no chance.

On 90th minute, Uruguay increased the lead to 3-0 when Godin rised up the highest to head at goal. Akinfeev made a good save, but Cavani was there to tuck away the rebound

There wasn’t much happening in the match there after. Russian defender Igor Smolnikov got himself a red card at the 36th minute and with 10 people, they had a lesser chance of making an impact and they never did.